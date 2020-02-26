Apple shareholders defeat proposal over Chinese app removals

At the Apple shareholders meeting on Wednesday, voters defeated a proposal critical of the company’s removal of apps at the request of the Chinese government, but the proposal drew a much higher proportion of votes than similar proposals in previous years.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The proposal had called on the iPhone maker to report whether it has “publicly committed to respect freedom of expression as a human right.” Shareholders defeated it, with 59.4% voting against and 40.6% voting in favor.

The proposal highlighted Apple’s 2017 removal of virtual private network apps here from its App Store in China. Such apps allow users to bypass China’s so-called Great Firewall aimed at restricting access to overseas sites.

Apple shareholders have voted down human rights measures related to China in the past. They defeated a 2018 proposal that urged Apple to create a human rights panel to oversee issues such as workplace conditions and censorship in China, with 94.4% of shareholders voting against it.