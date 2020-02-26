Apple-designed ARM-based Macs are coming, but why?

For years, rumors have swirled that Apple would dump sloth-like Intel and transition to ARM-based Macs powered with Apple-designed processors. Now, just this week, Apple supply-chain uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that that Apple plans to release a Mac with an Apple-designed processor in the first half of next year.
If you look closely, you can see lots of signs of the direction Apple has been going with the Mac. The arrival of macOS Catalina swept away all the old 32-bit code that had been sticking around the Mac since the earliest days. Pulling all the oldest code out of macOS will undoubtedly make it run more readily on 64-bit ARM processors.
Catalina also introduced Mac Catalyst, a way for iPad apps to be modified to run on the Mac. Thus far Catalyst hasn’t made too much of an impact, but in a world where the Mac runs on ARM processors, it’s not too hard to see where this is all going: Developers will be able to create a single application that runs across all of Apple’s platforms, adapting to phone or tablet or laptop…
I’ll wager that the first ARM Macs to arrive will offer more processing power than the devices they’re replacing, so any emulation that’s required will be relatively painless… Moving away from Intel means a loss for people who also need to run Windows, but I don’t think Apple’s too concerned. I fully expect that Apple’s pro-level Macs will remain on Intel or compatible processors for a while, perhaps even indefinitely.
MacDailyNews Take: Mac users are well prepared for change, especially as we like to see Apple pushing the envelope whenever and wherever possible. We’ve been anticipating ARM-based Macs for quite a long time now and we can’t for the the process to begin!
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
Apple has been, for years, building strength in the enterprise via BYOD and the rise of mobile which Apple ushered in with iPhone and iPad. “Compatibility with Windows” is not nearly as important today as it was even a few years ago… We expect to see Apple begin the ARM-based Mac transition with products like the MacBook and work their way up from there as the apps are brought over to ARM via Xcode and as the rest of the world continues to throw off the Microsoft Windows shackles into which they stupidly climbed so many years ago, lured, wrongly, solely by Windows PC sticker prices. – MacDailyNews, June 19, 2019
4 Comments
can’t wait for an app store full of useless half baked macos/ios apps… because thats all that will be left.
We will need to repurchase all our applications again?
I moved TO using a Mac when the intel macs where released. If apple makes macs that no longer support the 90% market that is NOT on a Mac, then I’ll move off of apple also, and I’ll take all of the $$$ i’ve spent and put it elsewhere.
Am I excited about this? No – I’m sickened by it, because I really really like OSX (it’s not a 100% like, it’s a 75% like, but far more than the 20% like for windows). I also have a requirement to run a lot of windows “stuff”, so, it isn’t a matter of some user preference I can make.
Apple is arrogant, they have 10% of the market (plus or minus), and somehow think they can push the market in their direction. They will cut off the hand that feeds them, and alienate many “advanced and pro” users, while retaining their base of “basic users” that have an iPhone only or iPad, but no mac, or if they have a mac, it won’t matter if it’s an ARM mac or not.. sure, they may be playing to the ‘majority’ of their market, but the minority that they are alienating are the ones that brought all of those minority over to the Apple ecosystem in the first place.
I’ve been personally responsible for brining many users over to apple, just due to my preaching about how great APPL is. I suspect that there are many hundreds, thousands, 10’s of thousands of advanced users like me that do the same, and we are responsible for a NON TRIVIAL amount of apple’s core users. Alienating the advanced users like Apple is doing will turn around and hurt them BADLY in the coming years, unless they shift gears, and recognize the influence this ‘minority’ of users has on their user base.
I say “neglect” us too your own peril Apple, your ability to dictate the market goes only so far — exceed that threshold due to your own arrogance, and you will eventually pay the price.
It’s a way for apple to rotate apps out of usage and Kill hackintoshes and legacy machines. Subscriptions and new app purchases are a income source they are ingrained to force users on. The company is not for users but for themselves. The company was turned around because of the devotion to the platform from the users and the Company turned their backs on them. Before you could say the machine was for me but it’s not anymore it’s a machine that’s a way for apple to suck money out of my pocket a million different ways.