$42,399 Mac Pro reviewed: Deathly quiet

Calling his $42,399 Mac Pro a “silent killer” in his review, Marques Brownlee is really, really happy with his purchase and expects it to last him over a decade while getting better and better over time, thanks to its “over-engineered” modularity.

Marques Brownlee via YouTube:

There’s a lot of things I could say about this [Mac Pro] from the couple months that I’ve been using it, but mainly it boils down to three main things: • It’s extremely well-made, to the point of over-engineered almost • It’s modular, finally • It’s really fast … Apple’s fan-controller literally modulates the speed of each one of these fans and ramps them up and down so that they never match and are never steady, so that you never hear it – and it works.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s yet another nice Mac Pro review! No matter how minute, only Apple sweats every last detail – just as Steve Jobs intended.