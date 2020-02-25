Apple warns of coronavirus risk ahead of shareholders meeting tomorrow

Apple is scheduled to hold the company’s annual meeting of shareholders tomorrow, February 26th, at Steve Jobs Theater, in Cupertino, California. Ahead of the event, Apple is warning those planning to attend to take extra health and safety precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

In a message to registered attendees of the shareholder meeting, Apple says that it is working closely with public health experts and following official guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for best practices related to COVID-19. Apple also asks that anyone who has traveled to China in February be sure that they have completed the 14-day quarantine period.

I’m supposed to go to the Apple shareholder meeting tomorrow. If I somehow contract Coronavirus, is that covered under AppleCare? pic.twitter.com/ZdF4qCkfmG — Sean Montgomery (@gomery) February 25, 2020

MacDailyNews Note: Apple will host the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on February 26, 2020 at 9am Pacific. Only shareholders who have registered in advance and have a valid confirmation of registration will be admitted to the meeting. Due to space constraints and security concerns, Apple will not provide access to the Annual Meeting or the Apple campus to any shareholders who have not registered in advance.