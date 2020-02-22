Target inventory also lists Apple TV Gen X, Apple iPod Touch X Generation, more

After Target employees earlier began sharing images of UPC scanners and computer systems indicating an unannounced Apple product called “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” coming soon with a price tag of $399, now there new listings for “Apple TV Gen X,” “Apple iPod Touch X Generation” and “Apple Watch Series X” bands.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

In addition to the ‘AirPods X generation’, 9to5Mac received images showing that there are also dummy entries for ‘Apple TV Gen X’ and ‘Apple Watch Series X’ bands. There’s also listings for ‘Apple iPod Touch X Generation’. There are three listings for the Apple Watch bands and four duplicate entries for the supposed new Apple TV. The bands are currently priced at $49 and the Apple TV is listed as $179, the same price as the current 32 GB Apple TV 4K. The iPod touch is labelled as $399, the same retail price as the current highest-end capacity iPod touch 256 GB model.

MacDailyNews Take: Some are expected (new premium over-ear headphones and update Apple TV hardware) and some are just plain weird (a new iPod touch updated so soon after last year’s surprise update). We’ll have to wait and see what Apple has up their collective sleeves in terms of new product releases in what seems to be the very near future!