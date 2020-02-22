‘Apple AirPods (X Generation)’ for $399 appears on Target inventory scanners

Target employees have been sharing images of UPC scanners and computer systems indicating an unannounced Apple product called “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” coming soon with a price tag of $399.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

In a tweet from Jon Prosser, images show a listing for what is potentially Apple’s rumored over-the-ear headphones.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this 🤔 Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. 👀 Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

This listing could be a placeholder, or used only in UPC systems. The marketing name is likely differ entirely once it is actually released. The $399 price tag is a full $150 more than the current AirPods Pro and indicates a huge step up in terms of hardware capabilities.

AppleInsider spoke with multiple Target staffers on Saturday morning regarding the screenshot. While they could not provide us any information about the provenance of the image, they did say that placeholders for new products are common, with pricing information — but not accurate product names — often provided by the manufacturer in advance of release.