Apple Maps’ Look Around feature arrives in Boston, Philly, and D.C.

Apple has rolled out its “Look Around” feature of Apple Maps into three more U.S. cities, giving users the ability to see street level views of Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. on their iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Introduced in iOS 13, Look Around is an interactive way to visually explore a city with 3D street-level imagery, similar to Google Street View. The feature is also available in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Houston, and the Hawaiian island of Oahu, with many more places to come.

In an area where Look Around is available, a binoculars icon will appear in the top-right corner of Apple Maps. Tapping that icon opens a street-level view in a card overlay at the top of the screen. Look Around also appears in the search results for a supported city, below the Flyover and Directions buttons.

When you’re in Look Around mode, tapping on the display lets you move through the area, while tapping in a far off spot in the distance zooms in quickly in a smoother and more immersive way than Google Street View.