Apple special event rumored for end of March

Could we soon get our first look at Apple’s low-cost iPhone, variously rumored to be called “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9” at an Apple special event to be held at end of March?

So sayeth iPhone-ticker.de.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

A new report from German site iPhone-ticker.de claims that Apple is planning to hold a media event at the very end of March, with Tuesday, March 31 being the most likely date. A launch of the new low-cost iPhone, variously dubbed the “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9” in rumors, is said to follow on Friday, April 3.

MacDailyNews Take: New iPad Pro models, Apple AirTags, and maybe even an Apple-branded wireless charging mat (don’t call it AirPower) might also appear at Apple’s spring special event.