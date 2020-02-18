Apple special event rumored for end of March

Could we soon get our first look at Apple’s low-cost iPhone, variously rumored to be called “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9” at an Apple special event to be held at end of March?

Apple special event rumored for end of March. Image: Apple logoSo sayeth iPhone-ticker.de.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

A new report from German site iPhone-ticker.de claims that Apple is planning to hold a media event at the very end of March, with Tuesday, March 31 being the most likely date. A launch of the new low-cost iPhone, variously dubbed the “iPhone SE 2” or “iPhone 9” in rumors, is said to follow on Friday, April 3.

MacDailyNews Take: New iPad Pro models, Apple AirTags, and maybe even an Apple-branded wireless charging mat (don’t call it AirPower) might also appear at Apple’s spring special event.

