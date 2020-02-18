Apple special event rumored for end of March

Apple will likely miss its schedule for mass production of a rumored low-cost iPhone, while inventories of existing models could remain low until April…
Apple’s earnings warning due to the China coronavirus affecting iPhone production is an unfortunate reminder that, for all of its work to change…
Apple today released watchOS 6.1.3, the fifth update to the watchOS 6 operating system. The watchOS 6.1.3 update includes important bug fixes…
Samsung Electronics stands to be a beneficiary of production problems in China due to the coronavirus outbreak. Apple on Monday warned…
Apple is scheduled to launch its new iPad Pro series around March, however shipments are unlikely to peak until after April. This is because…
Apple Music has debuted intelligent sorting of alternate album versions, a new feature that makes it easier to find the exact album version …
Universal Scientific Industrial, based in Shanghai, will begin supplying the system-in-package (SiP) for Apple’s upcoming ultra wideband “AirTags”…
Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe remain bullish on Apple’s “5G supercycle thesis” despite the revenue warning issued by the company…
Apple shares fell on Tuesday, after the company said the coronavirus outbreak would cause it to miss its guidance range this quarter. The warning was…
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday issued a memo to company staff that discusses the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. Apple will be doubling the company’s donation…