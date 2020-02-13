Apple patent app reveals ‘autonomous navigation system’ for vehicles

Apple has filed for a U.S. patent (number 20200049515) for an “autonomous navigation system.”

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Apple thinks it has a better solution. Here’s the summary of the invention: “Some embodiments provide an autonomous navigation system which enables autonomous navigation of a vehicle along one or more portions of a driving route based on monitoring, at the vehicle, various features of the route as the vehicle is manually navigated along the route to develop a characterization of the route.

“The characterization is progressively updated with repeated manual navigations along the route, and autonomous navigation of the route is enabled when a confidence indicator of the characterization meets a threshold indication. Characterizations can be updated in response to the vehicle encountering changes in the route and can include a set of driving rules associated with the route, where the driving rules are developed based on monitoring the navigation of one or more vehicles of the route. Characterizations can be uploaded to a remote system which processes data to develop and refine route characterizations and provide characterizations to one or more vehicles.”