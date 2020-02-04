Apple’s unstoppable wearables: Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple wearables are looking unstoppable, Adam Rowe writes for Tech.co. For Apple’s Q120 (holiday 2019 forth quarter), wearables set a new all-time record contributing to a total of $91.8 billion in quarterly revenues.

When Apple first debuted its smartwatch and cordless earbuds, reactions were mixed, and sales didn’t seem immediately as strong as they could have been. Now, they might be earning as much as $20 billion a year, and growing 37% year-over-year to boot… The division is now making more money than Apple’s Mac division. It’s growing rapidly, too — In July 2019, [Apple CEO Tim] Cook had stated that the Wearables division’s revenues by themselves were in the same range as a Fortune 500 company. Impressive, right? Well, in the new earnings call, he has upgraded that estimate: Now Wearables revenue is that of a Fortune 150 company. 75% of the Watch units shipped last quarter were to first-time customers, Cook said. In other words, a full three-fourths of the Apple Watch audience just in the latest quarter is brand-new, despite the Watch having existed in one form or another since 2015. That’s a good sign for wearables on the whole, as it indicates that the industry has proven itself, moving past early adaptors and drawing in the late adaptors — or, “normal people,” as we like to call them.

MacDailyNews Take: Steve Jobs once said that when he visited New York City in 2004 and saw white earbuds seemingly everywhere, he knew Apple had something big with iPod.

Steve Jobs noticed something earlier this year in New York City. “I was on Madison,” says Apple’s CEO, “and it was, like, on every block, there was someone with white headphones, and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, it’s starting to happen’.” — Steven Levy, Newsweek, July 25, 2004

Apple wearables success can be seen simply by walking around and seeing Apple Watches on so many wrists and AirPods in many ears!