Apple negotiating with Middle East banks to deliver Apple Pay to Israel

Apple is in negotiations with banks in the Middle East to deliver Apple Pay to Israel, MacRumors reports, citing the Hebrew-language publication Calcalist.

With Apple Pay, you can make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and on the web. And you can send and receive money from friends and family right in Messages. Apple Pay is even simpler than using your physical card, and safer too.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple representatives recently began a round of meetings with banks and credit card companies to formulate agreements to bring ‌Apple Pay‌ to the country. The report notes that many Israeli businesses recently adopted the Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) standard for mobiles, allowing customer account credentials to be loaded directly onto NFC-enabled smartphones and used in contactless transactions. Unlike Android devices, Apple’s devices don’t allow access to the NFC chip through apps other than Apple’s own Wallet app, which means financial bodies must sign an ‌Apple Pay‌ agreement that allows the card to be registered in the Wallet. However, it appears that Apple’s fee demands could be a sticking point in discussions.

MacDailyNews Take: We love that banks don’t want to pay banking fees. Hopefully, Apple and he financial institutions can work things out so that Apple Pay will debut in Israel as soon as possible!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]