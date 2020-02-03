Concerns 5G could lower sperm counts and sterilize young men

According to a new report, scientists and academics are among those concerned about 5G electromagnetic radiation having a harmful effect that could lower sperm count.

Sophie Bateman for The Daily Star:

A letter presented to Downing Street last week urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to open an inquiry into “establishing the true impact of wireless communication systems on the health of the UK population”. “We are extremely concerned by the vulnerability of our young and very young people to the harmful effects of pulsed RF radiation,” read the letter which was handed over along with two petitions, one of which was signed by 268 physicians and scientists. “Study upon study is showing that this non-ionising radiation is causing oxidative DNA damage in cellular systems and this may be particularly harmful to the reproductive system of young boys, adolescents and young men.” Sperm counts among British men have fallen by 29% in the last decade. Multiple international studies have found a link between increased mobile phone use and a drop in both the quantity and quality of sperm.

MacDailyNews Take: There is certainly cause for concern that 5G electromagnetic radiation could lower sperm count. In 2014, the Central European Journal of Urology published “The influence of direct mobile phone radiation on sperm quality” which stated:

It is impossible to imagine a modern socially–active man who does not use mobile devices and/or computers with Wi–Fi function. The effect of mobile phone radiation on male fertility is the subject of recent interest and investigations. The aim of this study was to investigate the direct in vitro influence of mobile phone radiation on sperm DNA fragmentation and motility parameters in healthy subjects with normozoospermia…

The number of spermatozoa with progressive movement in the group, influenced by electromagnetic radiation, is statistically lower than the number of spermatozoa with progressive movement in the group under no effect of the mobile phone. The number of non–progressive movement spermatozoa was significantly higher in the group, which was influenced by cell phone radiation. The DNA fragmentation was also significantly higher in this group.

A correlation exists between mobile phone radiation exposure, DNA–fragmentation level and decreased sperm motility.

