You can now purchase a SIM-free iPhone and pay over time with Apple Card

For a limited time, you can now purchase a SIM-free iPhone and pay over time with no interest using your Apple Card.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

Apple is coming up with new ways to incentivize Apple Card cardholders to head to the Apple Store. For a limited time only, buyers can purchase a new SIM-free iPhone and pay over time with their Apple Card. Before, users would need to pay the full retail price upon purchase or utilize another credit card. With the Apple Card, users will get 3% cash back on their purchase… AppleInsider has confirmed with Apple that this is a limited time offer and must be completed through an existing iPhone with the Apple Store app.

MacDailyNews Take: This is great because it offers Apple Card users the incentive buy a new Apple iPhone while also encouraging Apple Card applications and use! We’d like to see Apple extend this offer to Macs, iPads, and other Apple hardware!