Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.65, or 2.09%, to $324.34, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $327.85.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $151.70.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.422 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.422T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.282T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.005T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $921.191B
5. Facebook (FB) – $636.596B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $554.556B
• Walmart (WMT) – 328.801B
• Disney (DIS) – $245.624B
• Intel (INTC) – $283.693B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.598B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $171.514B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $150.390B
• IBM (IBM) – $121.943B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.683B
• Sony (SNE) – $87.236B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $55.447B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.255B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.142B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.109B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $24.717B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.098B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.494B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.743B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.539B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.843M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice! To the moon!