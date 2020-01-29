Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.65, or 2.09%, to $324.34, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $327.85.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $151.70.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.422 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.422T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.282T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.005T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $921.191B

5. Facebook (FB) – $636.596B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $554.556B

• Walmart (WMT) – 328.801B

• Disney (DIS) – $245.624B

• Intel (INTC) – $283.693B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.598B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $171.514B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $150.390B

• IBM (IBM) – $121.943B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.683B

• Sony (SNE) – $87.236B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $55.447B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.255B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.142B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.109B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $24.717B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.098B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.494B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.743B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.539B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $51.843M

MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice! To the moon!