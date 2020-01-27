Deutsche Bank raises target on Apple shares to $290

Apple shares: Apple logo picturedDeutsche Bank today raised their Apple price target by $10 to $290. Analyst Jeriel Ong has reiterated Deutsche Bank‘s Hold rating on Apple shares.

Brandy Betz for Seeking Alpha:

Analyst Jeriel Ong thinks iPhone unit demand will outperform Street expectations but doesn’t see a corresponding improvement in fundamentals.

MacDailyNews Take: A few analysts understand Apple. Many, like Jeriel Ong, seemingly do not. You’re still underwater, Jeriel, swim towards the light!

