Disney+ launch moved up in UK, Western Europe to March 24

The Disney+ launch has been moved up a week. Those in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria will be able to get their fill of Baby Yoda several days earlier than expected.

Reuters:

Walt Disney Company said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, to March 24 in the United Kingdom and regions across Western Europe by a week, ahead of its earlier launch schedule of March 31. Disney+ would be available in the UK and Ireland for 5.99 pounds ($7.81) per month or 59.99 pounds every year, and in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria for 6.99 euros ($7.76) per month or 69.99 euros annually.

MacDailyNews Note: Disney+ is set to premiere in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic regions “this summer.” Apple’s Apple TV+ service launched on November 1, 2019 in over 100 countries and regions.