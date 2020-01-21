Disney+ launch moved up in UK, Western Europe to March 24

The Disney+ launch has been moved up a week. Those in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria will be able to get their fill of Baby Yoda several days earlier than expected.
Walt Disney Company said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, to March 24 in the United Kingdom and regions across Western Europe by a week, ahead of its earlier launch schedule of March 31.
Disney+ would be available in the UK and Ireland for 5.99 pounds ($7.81) per month or 59.99 pounds every year, and in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Austria for 6.99 euros ($7.76) per month or 69.99 euros annually.
MacDailyNews Note: Disney+ is set to premiere in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic regions “this summer.” Apple’s Apple TV+ service launched on November 1, 2019 in over 100 countries and regions.
Great news. Just a small correction: Ireland doesn’t have pounds.