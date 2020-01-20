First look at Apple’s all-new rack mountable Mac Pro

The first orders of Apple’s all-new rack mountable Mac Pro are arriving to customers after Apple made the new machine available last week.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As expected, the folks at MacStadium are planning to host the new Mac Pro in their data centers, and they’ve gotten their hands on the new rack mountable machine today. MacStadium VP Brian Stucki took to Twitter this afternoon to share a look at the new Mac Pro in MacStaidum data centers. The rack-mounted Mac Pro can be seen in the MacStadium data center alongside the 2013 Mac Pro.

Exciting day in the @MacStadium data centers. One of these things is not like the others… pic.twitter.com/uiDB9FJbnD — Brian Stucki (@brianstucki) January 20, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Mac Pro for rack mounting is now available, starting at $6,499.

The base config:

• 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz

• 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

• Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory

• 256GB SSD storage

• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)

• Magic Mouse 2

• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English

The top config costs $54,048:

• 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

• 1.5TB (12x128GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

• Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each

• 8TB SSD storage

• Rack mounting rails (ships in separate box)

• Apple Afterburner card

• Magic Mouse 2 + Magic Trackpad 2

• Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad – US English

Coming soon:

• Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory

• Two Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory each

More info via Apple here.