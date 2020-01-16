Apple to finally release ‘The Banker’ in theaters and Apple TV+ this March

Following a long review period, after it was delayed from a planned January release when family members of one of the men represented in the film came forth with accusations of abuse at the hands of one of the film’s executive producers (also a family member), Apple is set to finally release one of its first-ever original films, The Banker, in theaters and on Apple TV+ this March.

Matt Donnelly for Variety:

“We wanted to take the time to understand the situation at hand — and after reviewing the information available to us, including documentation of the filmmakers’ research, we’ve decided to make this important and enlightening film available to viewers. The Banker, starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult will be released theatrically on March 6, 2020 and available on Apple TV Plus on March 20, 2020.”

MacDailyNews Take: Judging by the actors and the trailer, his film looks like an award-winner an we’re happy to see tha it will finally be released!

In December, The Banker director/screenwriter George Nolfi, actors Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, and 50 other cast and crew members signed a joint statement that read:

We set out to tell a story we were very passionate about, recounting the remarkable lives of Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris, and their ground-breaking achievements combating racial inequality in the 1950s and 60s. Though we have no way of knowing what may have transpired between Mr. Garrett’s children in the 1970s, including the allegations of abuse we have recently been made aware of, our hearts go out to anyone who has suffered. The film itself is not based on the recollections of any of Bernard Garrett Sr’s children, but rather, on recorded interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr himself, conducted in 1995, supported by congressional transcripts, court rulings, and other media articles from the era. We stand by the film, and its positive message of empowerment.