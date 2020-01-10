College students get half off Apple Music and Apple TV+ included for free

College students get half off Apple Music and free Apple TV+. That’s tens of millions of songs, always ad-free, along with free Apple TV+. All for just $4.99/month.

Students enrolled in degree-granting universities and colleges can join Apple Music at a discounted monthly rate for up to 48 months. And if you have an Apple Music student subscription, watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+ for free for a limited time.

When you join Apple Music as a student, UNiDAYS, a student validation service, confirms that you’re enrolled in a degree-granting university or college. After UNiDAYS verifies that you’re a student, then you can get a student subscription to Apple Music.

To qualify for an Apple Music student subscription, you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College (U.S. only) or Post-Secondary School (Canada only). Junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible in Japan.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. To subscribe to Apple TV+, customers must update to iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina. Apple TV+ is also available on the Apple TV app on all 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs and select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and will be coming to LG, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future. Customers can also subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ using Safari, Chrome, or Firefox web browsers at tv.apple.com.

MacDailyNews Take: $4.99 a month for Apple Music and Apple TV+ is a great deal for college students! More info on getting an Apple Music Student subscription here.