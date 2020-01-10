Apple now accepting donations to aid Australian bushfire relief

Apple is launching a donation campaign in partnership with the Red Cross to help with efforts in Australia to fight widespread, devastating bushfires.
Customers can make Red Cross donations simply through the iTunes and App Store [and Apple Music via the Music app], using their associated payment method. Apple does not collect any commission or processing fees, 100% of donations go to the charity.
The in-app charity screen makes it easy for Apple users to donate $5-$200 to the Red Cross charity.
In the US, funds go to the American Red Cross which is providing relief efforts in response to the Australian bushfire tragedy. In Australia, the donations go to the Australian Red Cross. It’s not clear if Apple will also be rolling out the donation system in other regions.
In December, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that the company would be making a donation to the relief efforts:
Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Now Apple product users can pitch in to help out, too! Hopefully, Apple will turn this on in all of the countries and regions it serves worldwide. Bravo once again, Apple!
I will donate immediately once Australia eliminates the federal laws they have enacted prohibiting land owners from clearing brush, dead trees and thinning forests to reduce combustible materials. The policies were all implemented within the last 10-15 years and were the exact opposite of centuries of effective land and forest management that had been practiced to use controlled burn fires and prudent forest management to prevent massive fires in a very dry country.
It does not make sense to donate until the policies that caused this disaster are reversed. To do so is like giving alcohol to a drunk to prevent his wild benders.
It is of course a massive tragedy, created by incredibly destructive policies. Interestingly, the results mirror what happened in California after the same insane ideas were legislated. The result there was the bankruptcy of the largest electric utility which has guaranteed profits in the biggest state in the nation. Not good for the source of power for all those Tesla’s.
What about donations for Puerto Rico’s earthquake relief fund? I suppose if Apple gives to one, they should give to all.
I hadn’t even heard about the Australian bushfires. I’m rather ignorant of Australia, so it’s understandable. I know they have large cities on the coasts, but whenever I’ve seen Australia in movies, it mainly looks like a big, dry desert or outback as they call it. I don’t mean to be insensitive about their troubles.