Apple now accepting donations to aid Australian bushfire relief

Apple is launching a donation campaign in partnership with the Red Cross to help with efforts in Australia to fight widespread, devastating bushfires.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Customers can make Red Cross donations simply through the iTunes and App Store [and Apple Music via the Music app], using their associated payment method. Apple does not collect any commission or processing fees, 100% of donations go to the charity. The in-app charity screen makes it easy for Apple users to donate $5-$200 to the Red Cross charity. In the US, funds go to the American Red Cross which is providing relief efforts in response to the Australian bushfire tragedy. In Australia, the donations go to the Australian Red Cross. It’s not clear if Apple will also be rolling out the donation system in other regions.

In December, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that the company would be making a donation to the relief efforts:

Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Now Apple product users can pitch in to help out, too! Hopefully, Apple will turn this on in all of the countries and regions it serves worldwide. Bravo once again, Apple!