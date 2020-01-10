Big ‘DOOM’ and ‘DOOM II’ updates available on Apple’s App Store

TouchArcade:

Bethesda recently revealed plans to push out big updates to the newly released updated versions of DOOM ($4.99) and DOOM II ($4.99) on the App Store and Google Play. At launch, the ports had issues with a forced login and some performance issues. Bethesda patched the ports and has slowly been addressing issues. An update was then released to fix the music and lighting issues on all platforms. [On Thursday], Bethesda released the big update on all systems for both games and this update includes multiple new features and enhancements.

The update has many standout features. Both DOOM and DOOM II now have 60fps support, a new aspect ratio option, quick save and load, level select, and support for new free add-ons.