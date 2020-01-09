How Apple’s iPad went from consumption device to indispensable

Ten years ago, Ben Lovejoy was looking for a slim and light device that he could use to watch movies and TV shows on the go.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

The iPad seemed tailor-made for this, so I bit the bullet and bought one, not expecting to use it for much else. It took a couple weeks to realize I had underestimated the usefulness of the device: The iPad was much more than just a way to watch movies, it was also a really great mobile internet device. Something crazy happens every November. In National Novel-Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a bunch of certifiable people throughout the world try to write 50,000 words of a novel. One year, I decided to join them… The instant-on, instant-off nature of the iPad, coupled to a true 10-hour battery life, made it the perfect NaNoWriMo novel-writing tool… [Today, the iPad Pro] has replaced a fair chunk of my [MacBook Pro] usage… I’d guess that something like 25% of the things I used to do on a MacBook are now done on my iPad.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a very app-specific thing for each individual when it come to how much you can get done on an iPad versus a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. If the apps you use and need are fully fleshed out on iPad, then the iPad can obviously pick up more than 25% of the workload. Some people can do everything they need with an iPad out of the box. Some need to add external keyboards. Some are still waiting for developers to match Mac feature sets in their iPadOS versions. (Adobe, we’re looking at you, but even some fantasy football sites offer more functionality on the desktop than they do in their mobile apps.) As with everything, how much iPad can do for you depends on what you do with computers.