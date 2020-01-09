Dow surges nearly 200 points on gains in Apple, Goldman Sachs stocks

Powered by strong positive gains for shares of Apple and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday.

MarketWatch:

The Dow was most recently trading 194 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. and Goldman Sachs have contributed around a quarter of the index’s intraday rally.

MacDailyNews Take: As we write this, the Dow (DJIA) is currently up 198.74 (0.69%) to 28,943.83 and Apple (AAPL) is up $6.07 (1.99%) to $309.26. Goldman Sachs (GS) is up $4.95 (2.08%) to $242.71.