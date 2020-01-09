Dow surges nearly 200 points on gains in Apple, Goldman Sachs stocks

As optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and Apple along with other large caps posted strong gains, major U.S. stock indexes registered record closing highs…
Apple’s AirPods are the dominant Bluetooth headset in terms of sales volumes and revenues…
Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose to hit a new all-time…
There are three types of 5G being built in the United States including low-band, mid-band and high-band mmWave 5G…
As Microsoft pulls support for near half a billion Windows 7 PCs, it’s make or break for Windows-based IT and Apple is presented with a big growth opportunity…
On January 9, 2007, once again eclipsing the entirety of CES, including Bill Gates’ keynote, Apple’s Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone in an extraordinary, even for him, presentation…
Today, the iPad Pro has replaced a fair chunk of my MacBook Pro usage…
The new Front and Center utility for macOS Catalina lets you control the window layering policy on your Mac. In “Classic” mode, clicking on a window brings all the windows in that app to the front, just like it did in classic Mac OS…
The gloves could be used to control computers and head-mounted display units…
Jefferies is the investment analyst firm to predict healthy earnings results for Apple’s holiday quarter…
2 Comments
Well as long as corporations can keep buying back their own stock, then everything is just wonderful!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-economy/trumps-tariffs-cost-u-s-companies-46-billion-to-date-data-shows-idUSKBN1Z8222
You’re proposing buybacks are the only, or main reason for market gains?