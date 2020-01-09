Apple’s chance to grow as Microsoft kills support for 417M Windows PCs

As Microsoft pulls support for near half a billion Windows 7 PCs, it’s make or break for Windows-based IT and Apple is presented with a big growth opportunity.

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Apple technologies has become a human resources issue, and that people entering the workshop will choose to use that company’s technologies if they can… The positive upswell in support for Apple’s systems comes as around 417,000,000 Windows 7 devices (a big chunk of all Windows PCs currently in use worldwide) are about to experience Microsoft terminating support on January 14, 2020. It’s a relatively safe assumption to think that at least some tens of thousands of these PCs could now be replaced by an iPad, or even a Mac. Why wouldn’t some of these migrate to Apple’s platforms, when Microsoft’s fee-based extended support package costs up to $200 per device? That’s a real opportunity for Apple…

MacDailyNews Take: Without resorting to a new Mac vs. PC (Get a Mac) campaign or even doing much of anything at all, Apple may gain greatly simply due to employee choice programs that are now in place along with their strong lineup of devices – Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch – that are all well-integrated thanks to Continuity. Smart employees choose Apple and companies with smart employees understand value and Total Cost of Ownership.