Apple TV+ coming to even more smart TVs later this year

The Apple TV app brings together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies and more in one app, and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, iPod touch, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices.

Later this year, the Apple TV app will be available on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs. The Apple TV app now offers over 30 Apple TV channels — direct subscriptions to premium video services so customers can watch both online and offline, ad-free and on demand, all in one app.

Apple TV+ can also be accessed via the Apple TV app for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. Customers can also subscribe to and watch Apple TV+ at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10 can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

