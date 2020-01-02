This spring Dell Mobile Connect will expand its wireless transfer and app mirroring capabilities to iPhone users.

Those suffering with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware, and G Series PCs who have iPhones will be able to directly access their favorite iOS mobile apps and will be able to take advantage of drag-and-drop file transfer and content mirroring straight from their crappy Dell PC.

However, file transfer on iOS is limited to photos and videos. App mirroring and this limited file transfer on iOS is coming “spring 2020,” according to puny Dell.

MacDailyNews Take: Get a Mac.