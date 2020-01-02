Brydge unveils iPad keyboard with integrated multi-touch trackpad

Brydge has announced the Brydge Pro+ keyboard for the 12.9-inch (3rd Gen) and 11-inch iPad Pro that features an integrated multi-touch trackpad.

The Brydge Pro+ includes an oversized trackpad that is optimized to make the most out of iPadOS’s Assistive Touch features. Available for the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models and launching in Space Gray, the Brydge Pro+ is engineered from machined aluminum to match in design, quality, and color of the iPad Pro. LED Backlit keys provide the ultimate typing experience in low to no light conditions. 3 levels of back light to meet your visibility demands.

The Brydge 11.0 Pro+ will retail for $199.99.

The Brydge 12.9 Pro+ will retial for $229.99.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this morning, here’s yet another fine example of what we wrote about back in 2017:

We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.

Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.

The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017