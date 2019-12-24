Apple’s iPhone XR was the top-selling smartphone worldwide in Q3 2019

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse, the iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in Q3 2019, capturing 3% market share.

Varun Mishra, Counterpoint:

In fact, except for the launch quarter in September 2018, iPhone XR has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since Q4 2018 [iPhone XR was not launched until October 26, 2018]. The XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the bestselling model for Apple across all regions. Apple also adjusted the price of the iPhone XR in China and several other markets, which helped keep demand strong during the quarter.

The iPhone 11 also made its debut in the top 10 within the launch quarter.

Samsung had 3 models in the top 10, all from the A series… However, there were no flagships from Samsung in the top 10 list.