Apple promos Christmas deals Fortnite, Minecraft, Clash of Clans, and other games

Via email, Apple is promoting holiday deals in select games including Fortnite, PUBG, Candy Crush Saga, Minecraft, Homescapes, and Clash of Clans.

• Fortnite – Get an exclusive holiday outfit pack for a limited time, starting December 24.
• PUBG – Limited-edition Santa suit and supply crates are now available.
• Candy Crush Saga – Get extra-special items that last two times longer than normal.
• Minecraft – Gifts for you! Claim 1 free skin and 1 free world right now.
• Homescapes – Surprise! A free small-size pack of coins and items is all yours!
• Clash of Clans – Receive 5 times more goodies with limited-edition Christmas bundles.

MacDailyNews Take: Have fun, everyone!

