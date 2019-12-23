Saturday Christmas shopping set U.S. single-day retail sales record

Lisa Wolfson for MSN Money:

Holiday shopping set records over the weekend, with Super Saturday sales reaching $34.4 billion, the biggest single day in U.S. retail history, according to Customer Growth Partners.

“Paced by the ‘Big Four’ mega-retailers — Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target — Super Saturday was boosted by the best traffic our team has seen in years,” said Craig Johnson, president of the retail research firm.

Job growth and fatter wallets, along with stronger household finances, have put consumers in a buying mood this season, Johnson said… “The question now is whether today’s stellar momentum leads to sustained economic growth into 2020 and beyond,” he said.