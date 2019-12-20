Apple Retail Store employees to get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade for free

“Apple is set to give its retail employees a services perk for the new year,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac:

The company will giveaway Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free to employees starting in January.

The freebie will help Apple retail store sales staff learn about Apple’s slate of services and make it easier for them to explain Apple’s offerings to customers. Apple has rolled out this tactic in the past on occasion, like discounting employee Apple Watch purchases in 2015.

We aren’t 100% sure if this deal will be offered to every Apple Store employee, or if it will be limited to sales positions only.