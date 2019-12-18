Apple releases iOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and tvOS 13.3.1 public betas

In a milestone, California’s new statewide earthquake early warning smartphone app sent out its first public alert for a magnitude 4.3 earthquake…
U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is seeking to sell one its wireless-chip subsidiaries…
The highly competitive tech giants Apple, Google and Amazon have announced they are teaming up in an effort to make smart…
From across the other side of the world, a colleague has just accessed my Ring account, and in turn, a live-feed of a Ring camera in my apartment….
Apple announced the new Mac Pro after years of waiting for a cheesegrater tower to replace the rapidly aging and woefully unsuitable trashcan Mac Pro released in 2013….
Similarly to Tinder, Emoji Voter works by swiping through various emoji proposals which have been officially received by the Unicode Consortium…
A Taiwanese businessman has purportedly worked with a group of management staff at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility to obtain and assemble flawed iPhone parts…
Geekbench 5 benchmarks of base and mid-range Mac Pro processor options are now available…
The iPhone 11 models feature unprecedented hardware for capturing and processing better photos and videos…
Apple says iOS 13 is installed on over half of the world’s active iPhones…
1 Comment
When will the final 10.15.3 be available?
Mail problems finally resolved? (I hope…)