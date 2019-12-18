Apple releases iOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and tvOS 13.3.1 public betas

Apple today released public betas of iOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and tvOS 13.3.1.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Although Apple has not mentioned anything, it is very likely that this update has fixed some issues related to Screen Time.

Apple confirmed last week that it was working on a fix for an iOS bug that lets kids easily bypass Screen Time Communication Limits.