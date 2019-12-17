Introducing MusicBot: The all-in-one Apple Music assistant, powered by Shortcuts

“For the past several months, I’ve been working on a shortcut designed to be the ultimate assistant for Apple Music,” Federico Viticci writes for MacStories:

Called MusicBot, the shortcut encompasses dozens of different features and aims to be an all-in-one assistant that helps you listen to music more quickly, generate intelligent mixes based on your tastes, rediscover music from your library, control playback on AirPlay 2 speakers, and much more. I poured hundreds of hours of work into MusicBot, which has gained a permanent spot on my Home screen. Best of all, MusicBot is available to everyone for free. I created MusicBot for two reasons: I wanted to speed up common interactions with the Music app by using custom actions in the Shortcuts app; and I also wanted to build a series of “utilities” for Apple Music that could be bundled in a single, all-in-one shortcut instead of dozens of smaller, standalone ones.

MacDailyNews Take: Tons more in the full article, a must-read for Apple Music subscribers!

MusicBot is the all-in-one Apple Music assistant, powered by Shortcuts. Entirely customizable and designed for Apple Music, MusicBot speeds up access to your favorite music and comes with dozens of features to help you play albums, browse songs, check out new releases, and even listen to Beats 1 radio or ambient sounds by Apple Music. Additionally, MusicBot lets you create your own collection of favorite albums and new music releases, comes with AirPlay 2 support, and provides you with Smart Mixes – intelligent playlists to discover songs you love from your Music library.

Get the shortcut here. Note, you may need to set your iOS/iPadOS device to “Allow Untrusted Shortcuts” in Settings > Shortcuts.