Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.55, or 0.20%, to close at $280.41, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $281.77.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.245 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.243T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.180T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $934.450B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $877.804B

5. Facebook (FB) – $565.757B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $559.000B

• Walmart (WMT) – $344.092B

• Disney (DIS) – $266.268B

• Intel (INTC) – $249.255B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.010B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $155.723B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $138.259B

• IBM (IBM) – $118.870B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $83.116B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.915B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.435B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.601B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.456B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.834B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.171B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.152B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.754B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.561B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $45.506M

MacDailyNews Take: Forget the moon, we’re going to Mars!