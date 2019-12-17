Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.55, or 0.20%, to close at $280.41, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $281.77.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.245 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.243T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.180T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $934.450B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $877.804B
5. Facebook (FB) – $565.757B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $559.000B
• Walmart (WMT) – $344.092B
• Disney (DIS) – $266.268B
• Intel (INTC) – $249.255B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $197.010B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $155.723B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $138.259B
• IBM (IBM) – $118.870B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $85.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $83.116B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $49.915B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.435B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $29.601B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.456B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.834B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.171B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.152B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.754B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.561B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $45.506M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Forget the moon, we’re going to Mars!
5 Comments
Thanks again to everybody who sold me AAPL in January this year! I would not have done it without your contribution. In fact, it would have been impossible for me to more than double my position without you!
I appreciate your kindness and hope to add more (with your help if you dont mind ofc) next time 🙂
As someone being late to the party from a country which suffered under a communist regime, I am gratious to you sharing your profits with latecomers like me 🙂
Forget Mars. I think we’re off to Jupiter.
@MDN. Can you guys add that new 2 trillion $ oil stock that just went public to your chart. It’s good to have a target!
Who cares about some all-time high? Apple was just reiterated for a price target of $150 by Jun Zhang at Rosenblatt Securities. I think that $150 price target might carry more weight than an all-time high. I’m getting nervous.
/s
Zune Tang at Rottenflatt Insecurities! YKBAID!!