Apple offers $49.99 annual subscription option for Apple Arcade

Apple has added an option for Apple Arcade subscribers to pay annually instead of a monthly charge of $4.99 ($59.88/year), bringing the cost of the plan down to $49.99 per year.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

As spotted by iFun, the cost difference between the monthly and annual Apple Arcade is substantial enough for many users to consider switching over, due to still being an accessible price.

MacDailyNews Take: An already great deal gets insanely great!