Apple offers $49.99 annual subscription option for Apple Arcade

Apple’s new service, Apple Arcade, costs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for access to over 100 exclusive games without ads or in-app purchases. Up to six family members can share access to Apple Arcade – at no extra cost.
Apple has added an option for Apple Arcade subscribers to pay annually instead of a monthly charge of $4.99 ($59.88/year), bringing the cost of the plan down to $49.99 per year.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

As spotted by iFun, the cost difference between the monthly and annual Apple Arcade is substantial enough for many users to consider switching over, due to still being an accessible price.

MacDailyNews Take: An already great deal gets insanely great!

  2. My guess is they had to do this because people are dropping from the service like flies. It doesn’t have enough games, or offer enough value, to cost $4.99 a month and keep people. I expect a bundle that will subsidize the weaker services — News+ Arcade+ TV+, the latter being free for many.

    (On that point, WTF with “For All Mankind?” Know what’s really entertaining? Watching children die. Sheesh. No thanks.)

