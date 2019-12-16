Apple gains as Cleveland Research sees iPhone, wearables strength

1 Comment

Cleveland Research says their checks of Apple suppliers show strong demand for iPhones and wearables.

Brandy Betz for Seeking Alpha News:

Analyst Ben Bollin: “We have increased our revenue assumptions to reflect stronger momentum in iPhone, services, and other products and we continue to see potential for additional upside.”

The supply chain reports that strong sales momentum continued into the holiday season.

MacDailyNews Note: Cleveland Research currently rates Apple share a “Buy” and expects shares to grow 15% in value by the end of fiscal year 2021.

