Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.69, or 1.36%, to close at $275.15, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $275.30.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.222 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.222T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.177T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $928.615B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $873.1536B
5. Facebook (FB) – $552.882B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $552.240
• Walmart (WMT) – $341.680B
• Disney (DIS) – $264.267B
• Intel (INTC) – $251.625B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $192.225B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $154.682B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $130.704B
• IBM (IBM) – $118.861B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.000B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.914B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $48.024B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.034B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.179B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.716B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.605B
• Nokia (NOK) – $19.751B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.119B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.707B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.497B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.318M
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price is now less than $8.85 from doubling off its 52-week low.
5 Comments
THE real most valuable company… 😉
The hole “doubling of it’s 52Wk Low” is cool but it’d have a bit more meaning if that 52 week low wasn’t a drastic drop off a high of ~ 230.
Sorry- “The whole”
It’s still an increase of more than 18.5% over that 2018 high ($232.07 on 10/03/18, to be a bit more precise), which is a damn good return over a 14-month period. That’s credit-card-company interest territory. I’ll take it!
Not bad, but Microsoft is easily keeping pace with Apple with a much lower EPS and certainly a much higher P/E. There are no fears at all about Microsoft jumping the track. A nice institutional ownership of 75% ensures there is a lot of confidence in Microsoft. The thing is, despite having over 3B more shares than Apple, Microsoft can afford to give out a higher yield than Apple. That’s a heavy load to carry. Apparently, investors feel Microsoft will be a lot more stable than Apple and if the government actually favors Microsoft as a company that feeling should hold true.