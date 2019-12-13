Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.69, or 1.36%, to close at $275.15, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $275.30.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.222 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.222T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.177T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $928.615B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $873.1536B

5. Facebook (FB) – $552.882B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $552.240

• Walmart (WMT) – $341.680B

• Disney (DIS) – $264.267B

• Intel (INTC) – $251.625B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $192.225B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $154.682B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $130.704B

• IBM (IBM) – $118.861B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $83.000B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.914B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $48.024B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.034B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.179B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.716B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $23.605B

• Nokia (NOK) – $19.751B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.119B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.707B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.497B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $50.318M

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price is now less than $8.85 from doubling off its 52-week low.