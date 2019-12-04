Peloton releases the Peloton App for Apple Watch

Peloton today released the Peloton App for Apple Watch.

Apple Watch users can track their heart rate in all workouts and your pace and distance during indoor runs. These improved controls and metrics are easily accessible on your Apple Watch, so you’ll never have to slow down during a workout!

There are two ways to use the Peloton App:

• Download the app and get started with a 30-day Digital Free-Trial to access every Peloton class. You will not be charged and the plan will not auto-renew. If you like it, you can subscribe to Peloton’s Digital Membership for $12.99/month.

• Peloton Bike or Tread owners: The Peloton app is free with your membership. Just log-in to your account on the app for unlimited access.

More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.