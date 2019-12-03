How Apple’s custom 64-bit silicon embarrassed the industry

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

After delivering just the first three generations of its custom ARM Application Processors between 2010 and 2012, Apple had already reached parity with market-leading mobile chip designers, even while breaking from the Cortex-A15 road map established by ARM to launch its own new Swift core.

Apple’s next moves embarrassed the industry even further while setting the stage for initiatives that are playing out today.