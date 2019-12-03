16-inch MacBook Pro GPUs versus 15-inch MacBook Pro GPU

Bare Feats check the graphics performance of Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 5500M GPU and 8G of GDDR6 memory.

Rob Morgan for Bare Feats:

During the last three years, the speed of the MacBook Pro GPUs has doubled and tripled, depending on what test you use. The optional GPU with the most video memory is a bargain and future proofs your Mac purchase.

MacDailyNews Take: New 16-inch MacBook Pros with Radeon Pro 5500M GPU and 8G of GDDR6 memory are driving dual 4K monitors on our desks and they don’t break a sweat. Here are some of our benchmarks: https://browser.geekbench.com/user/26582