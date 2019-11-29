U.S. edges closer to finalizing trade deal with Mexico and Canada

High level officials from the U.S., Canadian and Mexican governments met Wednesday in Washington seeking to finalize a new trade agreement.
The session involved U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Undersecretary for North America Jesús Seade.
“Today it was a good meeting, good work has been done,” Freeland told reporters after a session that lasted about an hour.
The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed last year to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new pact, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
It needs approval by legislators in each country, and only Mexico’s congress has ratified the deal so far.
