This app turns your iPhone into an iPod classic with click wheel and Cover Flow

Thanks to Elvin Hu, there’s now an iPhone app which simulates the look and feel of the iPod classic music player complete with the click wheel interface and Cover Flow album view.

Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI pic.twitter.com/zVk5YJj0rh — Elvin (@elvin_not_11) November 27, 2019

Making an iOS music app that looks like Cover Flow in #SwiftUI… pic.twitter.com/29Nfil70I3 — Elvin (@elvin_not_11) November 9, 2019

The app is still being worked on and there was no no word at post time when it might appear on App Store. It may actually never make it to the store due to copyright issues, Hu acknowledged.