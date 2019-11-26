Digital Trends reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: ‘The best Mac in years’

Luke Larsen for Digital Trends:

This is the best Mac keyboard ever released. It’s a step up over the 2015 model, with its larger keycaps and snappier mechanism, and it’s heads-and-tails over the butterfly-switch keyboard in the MacBook Pro 15[-inch].

There’s more to the new MacBook Pro than a fixed keyboard. In fact, an extra .03 inches of thickness in the chassis has allowed Apple to add meaningful quality of change improvements, such as larger battery cells and a redesigned thermal system. The larger battery is an important upgrade… The MacBook Pro 16’s larger battery cells raise the total watt-hours of juice from 83.6 to 100, the largest battery you can cram in an FAA-approved laptop.

With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple went back to the drawing board to redesign the thermals for this new class of high-end processors. Thinner fan blades, larger heatsinks, extra vents. It’s a complete re-work. The difference is astounding. Despite using the same processor with the same 32GB of RAM, the 16-inch MacBook Pro leaves its predecessor in the dust in every benchmark and real-life test I threw at it.

Apple has tuned the speakers well, and it claims an extra half-octave of bass. These are by far the best speakers you can find on a laptop…

Should you buy it? Yes. If you’ve been waiting for a powerful MacBook you can rely on, this is it.