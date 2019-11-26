Digital Trends reviews Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro: ‘The best Mac in years’

Luke Larsen for Digital Trends:
This is the best Mac keyboard ever released. It’s a step up over the 2015 model, with its larger keycaps and snappier mechanism, and it’s heads-and-tails over the butterfly-switch keyboard in the MacBook Pro 15[-inch].
There’s more to the new MacBook Pro than a fixed keyboard. In fact, an extra .03 inches of thickness in the chassis has allowed Apple to add meaningful quality of change improvements, such as larger battery cells and a redesigned thermal system. The larger battery is an important upgrade… The MacBook Pro 16’s larger battery cells raise the total watt-hours of juice from 83.6 to 100, the largest battery you can cram in an FAA-approved laptop.
With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple went back to the drawing board to redesign the thermals for this new class of high-end processors. Thinner fan blades, larger heatsinks, extra vents. It’s a complete re-work. The difference is astounding. Despite using the same processor with the same 32GB of RAM, the 16-inch MacBook Pro leaves its predecessor in the dust in every benchmark and real-life test I threw at it.
Apple has tuned the speakers well, and it claims an extra half-octave of bass. These are by far the best speakers you can find on a laptop…
Should you buy it? Yes. If you’ve been waiting for a powerful MacBook you can rely on, this is it.
MacDailyNews Take: The sound quality of the 16-inch MacBook Pro really is stunning at first listen. They don’t stop us from plugging into our external sound system when at our desks, but they are unmatched when out and about!
2 Comments
MDN, which desktop sound systems do you prefer?
I will wait until WiFi 6 is supported, which I understand is an Intel issue. For me, a machine like this should last 4 to 5 years, so having access to WiFi 6 is important.