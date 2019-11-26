$5 billion class action lawsuit that accused Apple of selling customer data thrown out

Earlier this year, a $5 billion class action lawsuit was Filed against Apple alleging that the company sold private customer data and song lists to data aggregators.”

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

The lawsuit claimed that in order “To supplement its revenues and enhance the formidability of its brand in the eyes of mobile application developers, Apple sells, rents, transmits, and/or otherwise discloses, to various third parties, information reflecting the music that its customers purchase from the iTunes Store application that comes pre-installed on their iPhones…”

Today Nexus Lexus posted a snippet of legal news stating that “A month after Apple won a ruling granting its motion to dismiss privacy claims brought under Michigan and Rhode Island law involving the privacy of people’s listening history on iTunes, a federal judge has dismissed the case with prejudice.

While US District Judge William Alsup gave plaintiffs Leigh Wheaton, Jill Paul, and Trevor Paul permission to file an amended complaint following his Oct. 25 decision dismissing their claims, they failed to meet a Nov. 14 deadline to file an amended complaint, leading Alsup to issue final judgment in the case.”