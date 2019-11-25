Apple Card now offers 3% cash back on Nike purchases via Apple Pay

Nike is latest in an increasing number of retailers to offer 3% cash back to Apple Card users.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

Nike is the latest company to offer 3% cash back to Apple Card users, when they make an Apple Pay purchase using the card across Nike’s retail platforms, including its stores, Nike.com, SNKRS, Nike Training Club, Nike Running Club and on the Nike app.

The addition is one of what’s still a small number of Apple Pay partners who are offering the top-tier cash back rate of 3% to cardholders — a group that also includes Uber/Uber Eats, Walgreens/Duane Reade, and T-Mobile stores.

Apple has been steadily expanding the number of retailers and apps that offer cash back to Apple Card users, giving Apple a larger foothold in online and mobile payments, as well as point-of-sale transactions. In October, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple Pay transaction volume was bigger than PayPal and was growing 4 times as fast.

Apple says more Apple Card partners will be added in the months ahead.