Adobe teases new features coming to Photoshop for iPad

Pam Clark for Adobe:

We’ve built Photoshop on the iPad with a new user experience completely redesigned for the tablet and the era of touch and mobility. At 1.0, we started with Photoshop’s top workflows, compositing, masking and retouching because these are core to almost any Photoshop-based project…

Our goal is to give you a seamless experience, so you can create anywhere you have Photoshop, on the desktop or on the iPad… Today, we’re excited to share how we think about the future, and give you a glimpse into what’s to come and how your input is reflected in our planning process.

Coming to Photoshop on the iPad in 2019:

• Select Subject

• Cloud documents

Coming in the first half of 2020:

• Refine Edge

• Curves and Adjustment Layer Options

• Brush sensitivity and Rotate Canvas

• Lightroom Integration