Why Adobe’s Photoshop for iPad is a disappointment

Jason Aten for Inc.:

I remember watching Adobe demo the iPad version of Photoshop at the iPad Pro launch event just over a year ago. It was impressive. Designers everywhere started imagining what it would mean to have a mobile device as powerful as the iPad Pro running Photoshop — the real Photoshop… Except, it turns out that the real Photoshop isn’t actually the real Photoshop. And users aren’t having it. In fact, the response has been really bad, especially for a brand like Adobe, which prides itself on catering to the needs of real professionals…

Of course, it’s not that Adobe exactly promised it would be the full desktop experience on the iPad. The company was clear that it was focusing on bringing the ability to work with layered PSD files to the iPad, so that you could easily transfer your work back and forth. It also talked about building on the existing code base to provide an app that works with the Apple Pencil and a touch interface.

All of that is great, but it’s still not what people expected. And that’s the entire point.