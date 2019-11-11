Why Adobe’s Photoshop for iPad is a disappointment

I remember watching Adobe demo the iPad version of Photoshop at the iPad Pro launch event just over a year ago. It was impressive. Designers everywhere started imagining what it would mean to have a mobile device as powerful as the iPad Pro running Photoshop — the real Photoshop… Except, it turns out that the real Photoshop isn’t actually the real Photoshop. And users aren’t having it. In fact, the response has been really bad, especially for a brand like Adobe, which prides itself on catering to the needs of real professionals…
Of course, it’s not that Adobe exactly promised it would be the full desktop experience on the iPad. The company was clear that it was focusing on bringing the ability to work with layered PSD files to the iPad, so that you could easily transfer your work back and forth. It also talked about building on the existing code base to provide an app that works with the Apple Pencil and a touch interface.
All of that is great, but it’s still not what people expected. And that’s the entire point.
MacDailyNews Take: Underpromise and overdeliver, not vice versa, Adobe.
The missing features will come to Photoshop in time. To bad a single purchase option likely won’t.
5 Comments
Too. Too bad. Too bad they insist on subscriptions, as well. Apple should buy Adobe.
You can’t even access your creative cloud files in Photoshop for iPad – you have to use a Cloud only system.. Just stupid.
Because Adobe
Adobe has had years to get this worked out. On June 5, 2017 Serif released their FULL-FEATURED photo editing app: Affinity Photo for iPad. That is 2 years, 5 months ago. And for those who don’t know, Affinity Photo desktop is very similar to Photoshop. Every month I pay $9.99 just to use Photoshop. Lightroom has issues, so I use Capture One instead of Lightroom. I really need to give Affinity Photo’s desktop and iPad versions a look.
The subscription model has made Adobe a fortune. But, it has also made them lazy when it comes to certain products.
Adobe has become Quark.