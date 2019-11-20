Cancelling iTunes Match? Download your iCloud Music Library first

In the current world order, iTunes Match enables what Apple calls iCloud Music Library. Everything synced across it among devices is DRM-free, and can be played on any device if copied separately.
But you can also use Apple Music to enable iCloud Music Library. If you have Apple Music and not iTunes Match, songs retrieved from Apple Music are locked to playback with Apple Music, and will be deleted or be unplayable without an active subscription. (You can use both Apple Music and iTunes Match at the same time, although that can lead to songs you own and ripped on one machine being downloaded as locked versions on another device!)
If your goal is to cancel iTunes Match, you should ensure you have a full copy of all your music on one of your Macs before proceeding.
MacDailyNews Take:
Do you subscribe to iTunes Match and/or Apple Music? If so, are you going to cancel iTunes Match this time around?
I subscribe to iTunes Match. It has been very convenient to have my music available on all my Macs (4 primary Macs, 4 secondary Macs and FYI 59 life time since 1985, iPads (4) and iPhone (1). I am not going to cancel as the price seems fair for the convenience.
I do not subscribe to Apple Music. I am not interested in having a bazillion songs. I already have more music than I can listen to and I don’t listen to music even daily.
Plus I do not want another subscription service. It seems every business is trying to hook you into the subscription model. It’s like 100 ticks sucking your blood.