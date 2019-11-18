B&H offers early holiday deals on a slew of Apple products: Save up to $700 on Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and more

B&H is offering exclusive early holiday deals on a slew of Apple products in which consumers can save up to $700 on Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. These deals expire on Saturday, November 23rd.

Deals include:

MacBook Pro 13.3″ (Mid 2019)

• 128, 256, 512GB, 1 or 2TB (Grey or Silver)

• Instant Savings: Up to $200

• Starting At: $1,199

MacBook Air 13.3″ (Mid 2019)

• 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey, Gold or Silver)

• Instant Savings: Up to $150

• Starting At: $999

MacBook Pro 15.4″ (Mid 2019)

• 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey or Silver)

• Instant Savings: Up to $400

• Starting At: $1,999

iPad 10.2″ (Late 2019)

• 32GB or 128GB (Grey, Gold or Silver)

• Instant Savings: $30

• Starting At: $299

iPad Pro 12.9″ (Late 2018)

• 64, 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey or Silver)

• Instant Savings: Up to $120

• Starting At: $929

iPad Pro 11″ (Late 2018)

• 64, 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey or Silver)

• Instant Savings: Up to $120

• Starting At: $749

iMac 27″ (Mid 2017)

• Core i5 | 8GB | 1TB or 2TB | 5K

• Instant Savings: Up to $700

• Starting At: $1,349

Apple 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display (Mid 2017)

• Reg Price:$1,499

• Instant Savings: $470

• You Pay: $1,029

iMac 21.5″ (Early 2019)

• 256, 512GB or 1TB | 4K

• Instant Savings: Up to $120

• Starting At: $1,199

iMac 27″ (Early 2019)

• 256, 512GB, 1 or 2TB | 5K

• Instant Savings: Up to $250

• Stating At: $1,649

Apple 27″ iMac Pro with Retina 5K Display (Late 2017)

• 32GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD

• Reg Price:$4,999

• Instant Savings: $500

• You Pay: $4,499

Mac mini (Late 2018)

• 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB

• Instant Savings: up to $200

• Starting At: $719

Apple Watch Series 5

• Instant Savings: Up to $50

• Starting At: $384

Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones & Earphones

• Instant Savings: Up to $120

• Starting At: $44.95

MacDailyNews is a B&H affiliate and, at no extra cost to you, we earn a commission when you buy using the links above. Thank you for supporting MacDailyNews!