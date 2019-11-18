B&H offers early holiday deals on a slew of Apple products: Save up to $700 on Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and more

B&H is offering exclusive early holiday deals on a slew of Apple products in which consumers can save up to $700 on Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. These deals expire on Saturday, November 23rd.
Deals include:
MacBook Pro 13.3″ (Mid 2019)
• 128, 256, 512GB, 1 or 2TB (Grey or Silver)
• Instant Savings: Up to $200
• Starting At: $1,199
MacBook Air 13.3″ (Mid 2019)
• 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey, Gold or Silver)
• Instant Savings: Up to $150
• Starting At: $999
MacBook Pro 15.4″ (Mid 2019)
• 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey or Silver)
• Instant Savings: Up to $400
• Starting At: $1,999
iPad 10.2″ (Late 2019)
• 32GB or 128GB (Grey, Gold or Silver)
• Instant Savings: $30
• Starting At: $299
iPad Pro 12.9″ (Late 2018)
• 64, 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey or Silver)
• Instant Savings: Up to $120
• Starting At: $929
iPad Pro 11″ (Late 2018)
• 64, 256, 512GB or 1TB (Grey or Silver)
• Instant Savings: Up to $120
• Starting At: $749
iMac 27″ (Mid 2017)
• Core i5 | 8GB | 1TB or 2TB | 5K
• Instant Savings: Up to $700
• Starting At: $1,349
Apple 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display (Mid 2017)
• Reg Price:$1,499
• Instant Savings: $470
• You Pay: $1,029
iMac 21.5″ (Early 2019)
• 256, 512GB or 1TB | 4K
• Instant Savings: Up to $120
• Starting At: $1,199
iMac 27″ (Early 2019)
• 256, 512GB, 1 or 2TB | 5K
• Instant Savings: Up to $250
• Stating At: $1,649
Apple 27″ iMac Pro with Retina 5K Display (Late 2017)
• 32GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB SSD
• Reg Price:$4,999
• Instant Savings: $500
• You Pay: $4,499
Mac mini (Late 2018)
• 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB
• Instant Savings: up to $200
• Starting At: $719
Apple Watch Series 5
• Instant Savings: Up to $50
• Starting At: $384
Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones & Earphones
• Instant Savings: Up to $120
• Starting At: $44.95
MacDailyNews is a B&H affiliate and, at no extra cost to you, we earn a commission when you buy using the links above. Thank you for supporting MacDailyNews!
1 Comment
Very impressed to see they are offering some custom options too. For example they offer i7 processors for the Mac Mini. But alias the configuration I want is not offered i7, 2TB SSD, and 16 Gb of ram. (I feel comfortable enough upgrading the memory on my own in the future. I upgraded the 1 TB HDD on my 2012 Mac Mini to a 2 TB SSD.) Fortunately Apple offers some good discounts to the employees of the company for which I work.