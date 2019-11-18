Apple’s iPhone 11, 11 Pro models spur growth in China, official data shows

Improvements in performance, cameras, and battery life offered in Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models have spurred notable sales growth in China.

Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. shipped 10 million iPhones in China during September and October, based on Bloomberg’s calculations from government data on overall and Android device shipments. That’s the first indication of the company’s performance following the autumn release of its latest gadgets, and it shows iPhone shipments up 6% from a year earlier, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, which is run by the country’s technology ministry.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said new pricing, a monthly payment program and trade-in offers helped the iPhone’s performance in China. “Chinese customers seem to be receiving the iPhone 11 series better than last year’s models because of the lowered retail price,” said Nicole Peng, a Canalys analyst. “We see weaker shipments for old models but the latest products are going strong.”